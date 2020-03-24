The list of essential businesses allowed to stay open in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
OTTAWA -- All non-essential businesses in Ottawa and across Ontario must close by 12 a.m. Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ontario Government has ordered so-called “at-risk workplaces” to shutdown operations to help limit the spread of novel coronavirus.
Ontario has released a list of essential businesses that can stay open. The businesses include grocery stores and pharmacies, LCBO and Beer stores, convenience stores, telecommunications and IT infrastructure service providers, and businesses that support power generation, natural gas distribution and clean drinking water.
Restaurants and bars must close, but restaurants can remain open for delivery and takeout.
Teleworking and online commerce are permitted at all times for businesses.
Premier Doug Ford says Onroute locations along Ontario’s highways will remain open so people can get takeout food and fuel.
Here’s a look at some of the businesses the Ontario Government considers essential and can remain open starting Wednesday, March 25. The full list is available on the Ontario Government’s website
Retail and wholesaling
Grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and other similar retailers
Businesses engaged in the retail and wholesale of food, pet food and supplies
LCBO, Beer Stores and stores that sell beer and wine through arrangements with authorized providers.
Cannabis stores and cannabis producers
Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers
Motor vehicle, auto-supply, auto and motor-vehicle repair, including bicycle repair, watercraft/marine craft repairs and car and truck dealerships.
Hardware stores and stores that provide hardware products necessary to the essential operations of residences and businesses
Businesses providing pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical services, including pharmacies and dispensaries
Businesses that supply office products and services
Safety supply stores (e.g. work clothes, Personal Protective Equipment)
Food Services and accommodations
Restaurants and other food facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery and takeout. Food delivery services can still operate with the restaurants.
Hotels, motels, shared rental units and student residences
Telecommunications and IT infrastructure/service providers
Businesses engaged in providing or supporting Information Technology, including online services, software products and related services
Businesses providing telecommunications services (phone, internet, radio, cell phones)
Transportation
Taxis and other private transportation providers providing services necessary for activities of daily living
Businesses and facilities that provide transportation services to businesses and individuals including by air, water, road and rail
Manufacturing and production
Businesses that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials, including businesses that manufacture inputs to other manufacturers
Businesses, facilities and services that support and facilitate the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and Global supply chains
Construction
Construction projects and essentials associated with the health care sector, including new facilities, expansions, renovations and conversion of spaces that could repurposed for health care space
Construction projects and services required to ensure safe and reliable operations of critical provincial infrastructure, including transit, transportation, energy and justice sectors beyond day-to-day maintenance
Construction work and services in the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors
Financial activities
Capital Markets
Banking activities related to credit intermediation; credit unions
Insurance
Businesses that provide pension services and employee benefit services
Businesses that provide financial services including payment processing, the payroll division of any employer
Utilities and community services
Utilities and businesses that support the provision of utilities and community services, including
- Waste collection, waste/sewage treatment and disposal, operation of landfills, and hazardous waste
- Portable drinking water
- Electricity Generation, transmission, distribution and storage
- Natural Gas Distribution
- Road construction and maintenance
- Police, fire, emergency services including coroner services and pathology services
- Corrections and court services
- Other government services including licenses and permits
Businesses engaged in or supporting the operation, maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure (railways, dams, bridges, highways, erosion control structures)
Health care and seniors care and social services
Organizations and providers that deliver home care services
Retirement homes
Long-term care facilities
Independent health facilities
Laboratories
Health care professionals providing emergency care including dentists, optometrists and physio-therapists
Other businesses allowed to stay open
Rental and leasing services, including automobile, commercial and light industrial machinery
Businesses providing mailing, shipping, courier and delivery services
Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers
Professional services including lawyers and para-legals, engineers, accountants, translators
Businesses providing funeral, mortician, cremation, transfer, burial services
Businesses providing staffing services, including temporary pay
Businesses providing security services including private security guards
Businesses that support the safe operations of residences and essential businesses
Child care services for essential workers.