OTTAWA -- All non-essential businesses in Ottawa and across Ontario must close by 12 a.m. Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario Government has ordered so-called “at-risk workplaces” to shutdown operations to help limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

Ontario has released a list of essential businesses that can stay open. The businesses include grocery stores and pharmacies, LCBO and Beer stores, convenience stores, telecommunications and IT infrastructure service providers, and businesses that support power generation, natural gas distribution and clean drinking water.

Restaurants and bars must close, but restaurants can remain open for delivery and takeout.

Teleworking and online commerce are permitted at all times for businesses.

Premier Doug Ford says Onroute locations along Ontario’s highways will remain open so people can get takeout food and fuel.

Here’s a look at some of the businesses the Ontario Government considers essential and can remain open starting Wednesday, March 25. The full list is available on the Ontario Government’s website

Retail and wholesaling

Grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and other similar retailers

Businesses engaged in the retail and wholesale of food, pet food and supplies

LCBO, Beer Stores and stores that sell beer and wine through arrangements with authorized providers.

Cannabis stores and cannabis producers

Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers

Motor vehicle, auto-supply, auto and motor-vehicle repair, including bicycle repair, watercraft/marine craft repairs and car and truck dealerships.

Hardware stores and stores that provide hardware products necessary to the essential operations of residences and businesses

Businesses providing pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical services, including pharmacies and dispensaries

Businesses that supply office products and services

Safety supply stores (e.g. work clothes, Personal Protective Equipment)

Food Services and accommodations

Restaurants and other food facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery and takeout. Food delivery services can still operate with the restaurants.

Hotels, motels, shared rental units and student residences

Telecommunications and IT infrastructure/service providers

Businesses engaged in providing or supporting Information Technology, including online services, software products and related services

Businesses providing telecommunications services (phone, internet, radio, cell phones)

Transportation

Taxis and other private transportation providers providing services necessary for activities of daily living

Businesses and facilities that provide transportation services to businesses and individuals including by air, water, road and rail

Manufacturing and production

Businesses that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials, including businesses that manufacture inputs to other manufacturers

Businesses, facilities and services that support and facilitate the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and Global supply chains

Construction

Construction projects and essentials associated with the health care sector, including new facilities, expansions, renovations and conversion of spaces that could repurposed for health care space

Construction projects and services required to ensure safe and reliable operations of critical provincial infrastructure, including transit, transportation, energy and justice sectors beyond day-to-day maintenance

Construction work and services in the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors

Financial activities

Capital Markets

Banking activities related to credit intermediation; credit unions

Insurance

Businesses that provide pension services and employee benefit services

Businesses that provide financial services including payment processing, the payroll division of any employer

Utilities and community services

Utilities and businesses that support the provision of utilities and community services, including

Waste collection, waste/sewage treatment and disposal, operation of landfills, and hazardous waste

Portable drinking water

Electricity Generation, transmission, distribution and storage

Natural Gas Distribution

Road construction and maintenance

Police, fire, emergency services including coroner services and pathology services

Corrections and court services

Other government services including licenses and permits

Businesses engaged in or supporting the operation, maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure (railways, dams, bridges, highways, erosion control structures)

Health care and seniors care and social services

Organizations and providers that deliver home care services

Retirement homes

Long-term care facilities

Independent health facilities

Laboratories

Health care professionals providing emergency care including dentists, optometrists and physio-therapists

Other businesses allowed to stay open

Rental and leasing services, including automobile, commercial and light industrial machinery

Businesses providing mailing, shipping, courier and delivery services

Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers

Professional services including lawyers and para-legals, engineers, accountants, translators

Businesses providing funeral, mortician, cremation, transfer, burial services

Businesses providing staffing services, including temporary pay

Businesses providing security services including private security guards

Businesses that support the safe operations of residences and essential businesses

Child care services for essential workers.