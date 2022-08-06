A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa, with the muggiest day of the year expected.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa includes a mainly sunny sky and a high of 32 C, with a humidex of 42.

The UV index is 9, or very high.

While it will be hot and muggy, a heat record is not expected to be surpassed Saturday. The record high at the Ottawa Airport for Aug. 6 is 35.1 C, set in 2001.

Environment Canada says the risks of the extreme heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water,” the warning states. “Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

Nighttime will bring little relief from the heat, with a forecast low of 22 C, about seven degrees warmer than average. Some clouds will move in overnight.

Sunday’s forecast is also muggy with a high of 32 C and a humidex of 41; however, a risk of showers and thunderstorms is in the afternoon forecast.

The temperature is expected to drop severely Sunday night, down to 15 C by Monday morning. Monday’s high is just 18 C, about eight degrees cooler than average. Monday’s forecast also includes a strong chance of showers.

Tuesday’s outlook is cloudy with a high of 21 C.