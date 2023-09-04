The humidex could hit 40 this Labour Day in Ottawa
A heat warning remains in effect for the nation's capital as a late summer heatwave blankets the region.
"A hot and humid airmass is expected through Thursday. As the week progresses, daytime highs are expected to be 30 to 34 degrees Celsius," Environment Canada says.
The weather forecast for Labour Day in Ottawa is sunny with a high of 32 C and a humidex of 40. Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of 18 C.
"The hottest days look to be Tuesday and Wednesday," Environment Canada says. "Overnight lows are expected to be 18 to 20 degrees Celsius bringing little relief from the heat. Humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September."
Tuesday's forecast is 33 C with a humidex of 41, as tens of thousands of students in the city get back to school. Wednesday's high is 32 C with a slight chance of showers and Thursday's high is 31 C with a chance of showers.
Tuesday and Wednesday could set temperature records. The highest temperature recorded on Sept. 5 at the Ottawa Airport was 33.1 C in 1985. An older Ottawa weather station recorded a temperature of 32.2 C on Sept. 6, 1901.
Temperatures are expected to drop below 30 on Friday, but it won't be until the weekend before seasonal temperatures return, according to the latest forecast.
