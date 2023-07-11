The Highway 7 bump is back

The notorious bump on Highway 7 near Carleton Place, Ont. has returned after the Ministry of Transportation attempted to fix it. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The notorious bump on Highway 7 near Carleton Place, Ont. has returned after the Ministry of Transportation attempted to fix it. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina