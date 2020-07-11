OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has ended the heat warning for Ottawa after 10 straight days of high temperatures above 30°C.

Friday's high of 36.9°C broke the Ottawa Airport's record high of 34.3°C, set in 1988.

Saturday's forecast includes a much milder high of 25°C, but it's not without its extremes.

A special weather statement says, "The remnants of Tropical storm Fay will move northward across Southern Quebec today. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, particularly during the afternoon and evening."

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see between 50 and 70 mm of rain by Sunday morning. while admitting it is difficult at this time to specify exact amounts.

On Friday, they had warned the totals could be as high as 100 mm.

The statement is in effect for Ottawa, as well as Prescott-Russell, and the Cornwall area.

While no statement is in place for the Ottawa Valley, local forecasts predict up to 45 mm of rain Saturday.

The forecast for the weekend looks like this:

Saturday: Cloudy with showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. High: 25°C, humidex 34. Rainfall totals 40 to 50 mm.

Saturday night: Showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low: 19°C. Rainfall totals 15 to 25 mm.

Sunday: Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 24°C, humidex 31. Rainfall totals 5 to 10 mm.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25°C

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25°C.