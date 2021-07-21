OTTAWA -- A much clearer sky greets us this Wednesday.

A thunderstorm and cold front that moved across the region Tuesday pushed out smoky air from wildfires in northwestern Ontario that had left a haze over the city and a tint on the sun and moon.

With the haze cleared away, we can expect a sunny day Wednesday.

Environment Canada's weather forecast includes just a few clouds with a high of 25 C and a humidex of 27.

The overnight low is 13 C.

Thursday starts off sunny, but a few clouds are expected to move in by the afternoon and there is a small chance of some scattered showers in the late afternoon. The high Thursday is 25 C with a humidex of 28.

Friday is also looking partly sunny with a low chance of showers and a high of 27.

Clouds are in store for the weekend.