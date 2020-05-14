OTTAWA -- This appears to be the final morning with near freezing or below freezing temperatures for at least a week.

As of 5 a.m., the frost advisory for Ottawa remained in effect, but with overnight lows in the mid-to-high single digits in the coming days, the advisory will undoubtedly end later in the day.

Environment Canada's forecast for Thursday calls for a sunny morning with a high of 15°C in the afternoon. The sky is expected to get cloudier as the day goes on, and there's a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening and overnight.

The overnight low is a comparatively mild 6°C, which is still a bit below seasonal averages, but is certainly much warmer than the record lows we saw both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday is looking cloudy with showers throughout the day and a high of 14°C.

The outlook for the Victoria Day weekend is a bit of a mixed bag. Saturday is picture-perfect, with a mainly sunny sky and a high of 20°C. Sunday's forecast high is 23°C, which would be the warmest day of the year so far if we reach it, but it's tempered by a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The long-term outlook for Victoria Day Monday calls for clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 18°C.