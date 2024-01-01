OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • The first babies of 2024 in Ottawa and western Quebec

    The CISSS de l'Outaouais says Mylan Lagacé was born at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, the first baby of 2024 in the Outaouais. Officials released a photo of Mylan with his family.

    Ottawa's first baby of 2024 arrived at midnight on New Year's Day.

    The Queensway-Carleton Hospital announced Alluna Nadalynn Djenar Mahanandra was born at 12 a.m. at the west end hospital.

    The healthy baby girl weighed 8.2 lbs. The hospital says she has one older sibling.

    The Queensway-Carleton Hospital did not release a photo of the new baby.

    Western Quebec

    The first baby of 2024 in western Quebec was born one minute into the New Year.

    The CISSS de l'Outaouais says Mylan Lagacé was born at 12:01 a.m. Monday.  The baby boy weighs 6.99 lbs. The CISSS de l'Outaouais did not say where the baby boy was born.

    "The whole family is doing well," officials said in a statement.

    "The CISSS de l'Outaouais congratulates them and wishes them much happiness."

