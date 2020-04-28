SMITHS FALLS, ONT -- Smiths Falls is mourning the death of “The Duke.”

The male swan who has spent the past three summers in the Victoria Park Basin became ill while at his winter accommodations. The town says the swan was euthanized following advice from a veterinarian.

In a statement, Smiths Falls Director of Community Services Art Manhire says “we were devastated to learn of the passing of the Duke. The Duke and Duchess captured the hearts of Smiths Falls residents.”

“The swans were also known to wander, and we would have frequent calls from residents with their whereabouts.”

The Duchess will remain at the farm where the swans were housed for the winter.

Smiths Falls has announced it has secured two new swans, called “mute swans.”

They will be placed in the Victoria Park Basin this week.

“When we learned about the Duke, we worked quickly to try and find two new swans who could nest in time for spring,” said Manhire.

“We are hopeful that the new swans will settle well, and will be a part of our community for years to come.”

Smiths Falls plans to launch a contest to name the new swans in the coming days.