

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





In the age of social media, many parents express frustration that young children don't use the phone anymore.

That's not true for three special children who were honoured today at Ottawa City Hall.

Alyssa, Chloe, and Liam are all under 12 years old and called 9-1-1 to get help in an emergency.

Liam called for help when his mother suffered a seizure and fell down stairs.

Alyssa found her mother unconscious at her home and called 9-1-1 and waited for paramedics to arrive.

Chloe's older sister passed out while babysitting her. Chloe stayed by her sister's side as she called 9-1-1 and her parents.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, City Councillrs, and first responders were on hand today to honour the children in the annual 9-1-1 awards.

Unfortunately, the city doesn't release the audio of those calls to better show just how calm and courageous those children were in a time of crisis.