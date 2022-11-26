The convoy's return, a mask mandate fails, and a big lottery win: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
An Ottawa school board fails to pass a mask mandate, the “Freedom Convoy” could be coming back, and an 83-year-old woman wins a big lottery prize.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at the top five stories on our website this week.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February.
James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
Canada Unity was also the group that drafted a "memorandum of understanding" that called on the Senate and the Governor General to sit with a citizen's coalition to bypass the House of Commons and remove mandates. The MoU was rescinded partway through the three-week occupation of Ottawa last February.
Bauder was arrested on Feb. 20 in Ottawa as police cleared the occupation, which gridlocked the city's downtown for three weeks. He is facing charges of mischief to obstruct property, disobeying a lawful court order and obstructing a peace officer.
He was released under a condition not to return to downtown Ottawa.
Bauder's Facebook post about the Freedom Convoy 2.0 plans calls for a two-week "Canada Unity-Fest" in February 2023.
The post comes on the heels of the inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act during the last “Freedom Convoy”, which claimed to be about public health mandates.
A Freedom Convoy supporter stands at the curb in front of Library and Archives Canada, the site of the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
But it was even tougher for the 83-year-old mother, grandmother and great-grandmother from Vankleek Hill, Ont. to convince her family.
Page won the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot from the Nov. 1 draw. OLG held a small winner celebration with her in Toronto and interviewed her about her big victory.
A regular lottery player for 40 years, Page almost missed out on buying her ticket when the weekly outing to the grocery store from her retirement home was cancelled.
“When the staff at my retirement home rescheduled our weekly trip, I got on my motorized scooter and went to the store myself," she said.
Page says she wants to buy a piece of land on the Ottawa River and build a double-family house for herself and her son's family. She also wants to experience an Alaskan cruise and wants to spend winters in a warmer place.
Vera Page, 83, of Vankleek Hill, Ont., won the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot in the Nov. 1 draw. (OLG)
Masks will not be mandatory in Ottawa's English public schools this fall
Masks will not be mandatory in Ottawa's English public elementary and secondary schools this fall.
A motion to introduce a mandatory mask requirement for all students, teachers and staff in schools fell in a 6-6 tie vote by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees Thursday evening, following two nights of debate on the motion. The tie vote means the motion fails.
Ottawa's largest school board will continue to "strongly encourage" everyone to wear masks in schools this fall.
Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth introduced the motion to implement the mandatory mask requirement in all OCDSB buildings and in all board activities as Ottawa Public Health and CHEO warned of a rise in respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa this fall, resulting in a surge in patients at the children's hospital in recent weeks.
Trustees Alysha Aziz, Amanda Presley, Lyra Evans, Kaplan-Myrth, Justine Bell and Cathryne Milburn voted in favour of mandatory masks in schools, while Trustees Lynn Scott, Donna Blackburn, Suzanne Nash, Jennifer Jennekens, Donna Dickson, and Matthew Lee voted against the motion.
(File)
Protest over gendered washroom use at Renfrew high school
A protest took place outside St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ont. on Friday over the use of the gendered bathrooms in the school.
Josh Alexander, a Grade 11 student at St. Joseph's, says he organized the protest, which took place just off school property at the corner of Barnet Boulevard and First Street.
"A couple of female students complained to me about males using the female washrooms in St. Joseph's Catholic High School," Alexander told CTV News Ottawa.
The protest, which also included a contingent of anti-vaccine mandate protesters was met with a larger counter-protest, formed by various pride groups from across the Ottawa Valley.
In a statement posted online Tuesday, the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board said, "It is important to note that St. Joseph’s High School has had no part in the planning of this demonstration. [...] We want to make it clear that the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board strongly condemns transphobia and all forms of hate."
Protesters and counter-protesters gather along Barnet Street in Renfrew outside of St. Joseph's High School on Friday. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa
The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.
The announcement Tuesday morning includes five projects with a mix of units across the city. It took place at 289 Carling Ave., which is a site being developed by the John Howard Society.
The non-profit John Howard Society is planning to build a six-storey building at 289 Carling Ave. that would include 40 supportive housing units at the site.
The money would also help fund a 49-unit building in Mechanicsville, a 122-unit building in Little Italy with 36 units specifically for women and children, a 29-unit supportive housing building in Centretown, and 32-unit Ottawa Community Housing building in Barrhaven.
The building at 289 Carling Ave. is one of five affordable housing projects receiving new federal funding. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
All you need to know as Canada prepares for crunch clash against Croatia
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the men’s FIFA World Cup for its next group stage match against Croatia. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the game on Sunday.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
A man went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. What happened next might well be a 'Thanksgiving miracle'
A passenger went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. Quick thinking and a 'miracle' saved the man's life.
Canadian military would be 'challenged' to launch a large scale operation: chief of the defence staff
Canada’s military forces are 'ready' to meet their commitments should Russia's war in Ukraine spread to NATO countries, but it would be a 'challenge' to launch a larger scale operation in the long term, with ongoing personnel and equipment shortages, according to Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre.
Buying toys? Here's what's trending, according to industry watchers
With a seemingly endless list of choices, finding the right toy this holiday season may seem like a daunting task. Industry observers share the toys that caught their eyes this year.
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
2nd earthquake in as many days off Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook homes on Vancouver Island Friday night, but no damage has been reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie 'Fame' and then belted out the era-defining hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling' from 1983's 'Flashdance,' has died. She was 63.
Day 7 at World Cup 2022: Magic Messi saves Argentina; France reaches knockouts; Poland, Australia stay alive
The World Cup action in Qatar continued with Tunisia, Australia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, France, Denmark, Mexico, and Argentina all playing. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know from Day 7 of the tournament.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Fire crews battle fire at Halifax-area recycling plant Saturday
Fire crews in the Halifax area had battled a fire at a recycling plant off of Prospect Road Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Two people dead following crash on QEW in Mississauga
Police say that two people are dead after a transport truck and an SUV collided on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway in Mississauga Saturday morning.
-
'We are very terrified': Two Markham home invasion victims speak out after attack
Two of the victims that were targeted in a series of violent home invasions in Markham are recounting their ordeal.
-
Man taken to hospital after collision in Scarborough
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Credit where credit is due: Video game association calling for proper acknowledgement
Montreal-based Warner Bros. Entertainment release of Gotham Knights prompted calls for gaming companies to properly credit their workers. The issue is one that extends to many leading video game companies.
-
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
-
Laval Rouge et Or win Vanier Cup with 30-24 victory over Saskatchewan Huskies
The Laval Rouge et Or won the Vanier Cup on Saturday with a 30-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies at Western Alumni Stadium. Kalenga Muganda and David Dallaire scored touchdowns and Vincent Blanchard kicked five field goals to help Laval win the Canadian university football championship for a record 11th time.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Five host open tryout
Throughout the afternoon Saturday, the Sudbury Five basketball team held an open tryouts at Notre Dame College on Lévis Street. Around a dozen people from across Ontario made their way to the city in hopes of making the team.
-
The northeast was well represented at Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit
A Goulais, Ont. based tour agency was among eight award winners at the annual Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit this week.
-
Let's Remember Adam campaign fills a bus
The 3rd annual Let's Remember Adam Fill the Bus Toy and Food Drive took place in Mattawa Saturday.
London
-
Army reservists train for potential natural disasters this weekend
This weekend local army reservists are taking part in training exercises across the province as the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have had to respond to more natural disasters in recent years.
-
Get ready to hit the ice: London skating rinks opening soon
Get ready to lace those skates up, city ice rinks will be opening soon.
-
Day 7 at World Cup 2022: Magic Messi saves Argentina; France reaches knockouts; Poland, Australia stay alive
The World Cup action in Qatar continued with Tunisia, Australia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, France, Denmark, Mexico, and Argentina all playing. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know from Day 7 of the tournament.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for suspect after woman and daughter kidnapped
Manitoba RCMP are on the hunt for a Winnipeg man after a woman and her daughter were briefly kidnapped near Portage la Prairie Friday afternoon.
-
How the Winnipeg Humane Society is helping kids give back to pets in need
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is giving kids the chance to help pets in need this holiday season.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 47th homicide
Winnipeg police are looking for suspects in the city's 47th homicide of the year.
Kitchener
-
‘Worked so hard to get to today’: Trustee speaks out after Cambridge confirms WCDSB election results
More than a month after Ontario’s municipal elections, the City of Cambridge clerk certified the results for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee election.
-
Kitchener roundabout crash results in serious injuries for pedestrian
A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision at a busy Kitchener roundabout.
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
Calgary
-
Emergency measures considered as Alberta Children's Hospital struggles to keep up with patients
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is eyeing emergency provisions to deal with a surge of patients inside the Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
'History is repeating itself': Calgarians commemorate Holodomor as war continues in Ukraine
Calgarians gathered Saturday to commemorate the 89th anniversary of the Holodomor, known as the terror-famine in the Soviet Union that killed millions of Ukrainians from 1932 to 1933.
-
New transit officers, community peace officers hit the streets
Twelve new Calgary Transit and community peace officers are ready to hit the streets.
Saskatoon
-
'You don't expect that to come out here': Residents concerned over reported sexual assaults in Brighton neighbourhood
On Wednesday, November 16, Carly Tonkin says she was walking home with her dog through a park in the Brighton neighbourhood when she was approached.
-
'It’s a ripple effect': Physician says lack of family doctors causing system to crumble
As many medical clinics close their doors for good, medical professionals around Saskatchewan are looking for ways to meet patients' needs.
-
Huskies set to face familiar rival Laval in 57th Vanier Cup
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies had one goal in mind when the season began in August: to win the Vanier Cup.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
-
Leon Draisaitl caps Oilers' rally to stun Rangers 4-3
Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal with 2:02 remaining as the Edmonton Oilers stormed back from a three-goal deficit and beat the host New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday afternoon.
-
Holiday events in and around Edmonton this weekend
There are plenty of holiday events taking place in and around Edmonton throughout the weekent for people looking to enjoy the mild temperatures.
Vancouver
-
2 B.C. nurses punished for 'diverting narcotics'
Two B.C. nurses were disciplined by their professional college this week for diverting narcotics from their workplaces.
-
Impaired driver crashes through fence into Abbotsford backyard, police say
Police in Abbotsford say they stopped seven people for impaired driving in a span of six hours Friday night, though one of the seven was only arrested after crashing through a fence and into a backyard.
-
Wind, winter storm warnings posted throughout B.C., conditions to ease Sunday
Most of British Columbia is subject to warnings and special weather statements as Environment Canada forecasts blustery and snowy conditions this weekend.
Regina
-
31 Regina residents applied to rent their property out leading up to Grey Cup week
With hotels in and around Regina virtually sold out, many residents had to turn to other means of accommodation during Grey Cup week.
-
Driver arrested after speeding, lying to officers: Regina police
A driver is facing multiple charges after being caught speeding near Regina.
-
Santa Claus Parade coming to Regina this weekend
The City of Regina will be holding their 36th annual Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, Nov. 27 beginning at 12 p.m.