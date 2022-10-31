The complete home maintenance fall and winter to-do list

As the cold weather sets in, we’re all gearing up to cozy up indoors or have a winter of adventure. In either case, the last thing you want to worry about is replacing broken home equipment, dealing with drafty, inefficient windows and doors, or scrambling to fix things that break down unexpectedly.

By investing in your home maintenance to-do list now, you can prevent expensive replacement costs later. And rather than tackling everything at once, here’s a list to prioritize what to do from the autumn through to the winter.

First, look at the items you should check around your home in the fall.

Replace your furnace filters to keep your HVAC system working its best and the air in your home as clean as possible. As a reminder, you should change your filters every three months.

In addition to replacing the filters, book a furnace inspection. The last thing you want is to wake up frozen when furnace repair is in peak demand.

Have your air ducts cleaned out every two to four years.

Clean out your dryer vents and remove any lint build-up to ensure your dryer runs properly and to reduce the risk of fires.

Test your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms and inspect your fire extinguishers.

Cover your patio furniture or store it away to protect it from the elements.

Shut off your exterior faucets to prevent pipes from leaking, freezing, or bursting.

Drain and store your garden hoses to ensure they don’t split if leftover water freezes.

Protect your air conditioner with a waterproof cover before snowfall.

Fix or fill any gaps on the outside of your home where small rodents or bugs could get in.

And here’s what to do around the house before winter:

Change the direction of your ceiling fans. During winter, fans should rotate in a clockwise direction, and in the summer, it should rotate counterclockwise.

Clean out your chimney. As debris builds up in the chimney, it can cause fires, as well as toxic, deadly gases like carbon monoxide.

Vacuum your bathroom fan grille to remove odors, airborne contaminants, and moisture in the air.

Top up the insulation in your attic to help regulate the temperature of your home.

If you have a sump pump, test it! If there is a flash thaw where all the snow melts near your foundation, the sump pump will help get the water out and away from your home.

Check and replace worn-out washing machine hoses, leaky shut-off valves, and running toilets to prevent floods in your bathrooms or basement. This also helps save water, meaning you will save money on your water bill.

If your water heater is close to 10 years old, have it inspected to make sure the thermostat and elements are in decent shape, and that there are no rusty spots. If you need to replace your water heater, pay close attention to rental fees, as they are notoriously restrictive and expensive overall.

Fix any drafty window and door seals or add new weather stripping. If you notice condensation between windowpanes or have difficulty opening and closing windows, it might be time to replace them.

Also, check your door hinges and tighten loose screws or replace worn out hinges.

