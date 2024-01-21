OTTAWA
    • The cold snap in Ottawa is coming to an end

    A person exhales as they make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A person exhales as they make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    There is one more day of colder than average weather in Ottawa before we start to see warmer temperatures.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of -10 C with a wind chill of -15 in the afternoon as the sky clears and the sun comes out. There is a slight chance of a few flurries in the morning.

    Overnight, the temperature is expected to rise to around -8 C by Monday morning.

    Monday's outlook is sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with about 2 centimetres of snow expected and a high of -2 C.

    Tuesday's forecast is cloudy with a high of -2 C.

    Coldest days of winter so far

    Sunday's low at 6 a.m. of -17.9 C is the coldest temperature seen so far this winter in Ottawa.

    Both Friday and Saturday are tied for the coldest day of the year so far, with mean temperatures of -14.3 C. Friday's low was colder than Saturday's but Saturday's high was colder than Friday's.

    The stretch of cold weather has led to the opening of a portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway. A 1.9 kilometre stretch from Bank Street to the Pretoria Bridge opens at 9 a.m. Sunday, marking the first skating on the canal since 2022. The skateway did not open once last year.

    The average high temperature for this time of year is around -6 C, while the average low is around -16 C. The coming warmup will bring both high and low temperatures above the seasonal average, but the current forecast isn't predicting any temperatures above the freezing mark this week.

