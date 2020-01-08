Periods of snow ends early Wednesday morning and we'll see a peek of sunshine. Through the afternoon, the temperature will fall to -7C but it will feel more like -17 degrees Celcius with the wind chill. By tonight, the overnight low is expected to be -19C.

A bit of flip-flop of temperatures as Thursday's high is -8C and Friday will go above zero to 5C with periods of rain or snow.

Environment Canada is warning a major system is moving into southern Ontario, bringing a winter storm that will affect travel. Depending on where you are, it could be snow, rain or a mix including freezing rain. There is still uncertainty which areas will be the most impacted as authorities follow the system. More information to come as we get closer to the weekend.