The circus has arrived in Ottawa.

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is performing at the Canadian Tire Centre. This is one of the company’s most successful shows for the most of the last decade.

“Corteo is one of the most unique Cirque du Soleil shows,” says the show’s publicist Maxwell Batista. “Starting with the way the stage is set up.”

Batista says, the created wanted to “give the audience the perspective of the actor. How does it feel to be on stage? How do you see the interaction of the people when you see something extraordinary?” he says.

Corteo is an Italian word meaning procession. It follows the story of a clown looking back and dreaming of his life.

Corteo is also a tribute to the traditional circus, incorporating traditional acts like the acrobatic ladder.

Sasha Yudintsev is an acrobat and juggler. He says “It’s actually nice to be onstage. i love it that’s the main reason that I do it.”

Taylor Rice is from Las Vegas, she joined Cirque after seeing her father perform in Mystere. She plays a young child in Corteo. “I love being able to be myself because the act involves becoming more like a child and express your inner child which i feel is very much like my personality in real life.”

The whole show features 51 performers and has over 60 technical crews, as well as staff for athletic thereby, massage, and coaching.

Corteo runs at Canadian Tire Centre until July 1st.