The Brockville, Ont. pizza debate cooking for 53 years

Finding the best pizza in any town can be hard, and in Brockville, Ont. that debate has been going on for more than five decades.

And it's a debate that appears to have no end in sight.

"Definitely 1000 Islands," smiled Sue Raby from her car at Blockhouse Island.

"Luna Pizzeria. Definitely, 100 per cent," countered Mandi Gray Esquivel.

The votes split, after CTV News Ottawa asked the question to several people downtown.

Naming the best pizza in the city is a showdown between two fixtures: Luna Pizzeria uptown, and 1000 Islands Restaurant and Pizzeria downtown.

"I am on social media just like everyone else, I see it all," said Nicolas Kafenzakis of Luna.

"It's fun. I mean it's great for the city," he noted. "First of all, there are a lot of pizza places in Brockville and there's a lot of good ones, so the fact that we have so much quality pizza here I think it's good, it's great."

"I think it's great," added George Sabaziotis of 1000 Islands. "We've got two family-run businesses; same kind of menu, same kind of family."

The Luna Special (left) and the 1000 Islands Special (right). The pizza debate in Brockville has been going on for more than five decades. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

The similarities between the two go on, including their background.

The Kafenzakis family arrived from Greece and spent time in Montreal before landing in Brockville.

"(My father) decided he wanted to open up a pizza place and he was actually on his way to another city and stopped in Brockville and said this is the place," Nicholas smiled.

"1970, they built it right from scratch, this is all his," he said.

Jim Kafenzakis, working in the kitchen getting cheese pizzas ready for a local school, confirmed the story.

"It was going to be a 10-year thing, maybe something like that, and then move back to Montreal," he said. "But I met a girl here, got married, had kids. Brockville was a beautiful spot to stay, so the rest of it is history."

For the Sabaziotis family, they were looking to take over a business venture in early 1970.

"They found this restaurant in Brockville," George said. "They worked many years hard, seven days a week. They were Greek immigrants, came here with nothing."

His parents still do what they can in the small rear kitchen of the restaurant.

"My mom is 85, she makes some Greek specials we put on once in a while," said George. "And my dad, can't get him out of here in some capacity here is here every day!"

Including Wednesday, making dough for upcoming pizza orders using a vintage 70's Hobart mixer.

"My kitchen has become very important for me because I love it," said Nick Sabaziotis in a thick accent. "If you like what you do, to make pizza, anything, never feel tired."

Nick Sabaziotis making pizza dough at 1000 Islands Restaurant and Pizzeria in Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

When asked about 53 years of being in business, both families agree, it is the customers who kept coming back.

"You've got to care about what you do and do the little things and care about what people eat," noted George. "We don't advertise, so as long as you provide that for a fair price I think people will come back."

"My dad's always said you've got to have quality food," added Nicholas. "You cannot compromise the quality. If there's cheaper ingredients out there, don't touch 'em."

And while they both insist their pizza is the best, they also seem to share customers.

"Our customer database is the same," said Jim. "If they can't get through to 1000 Islands, they'll come here. If they can't get through here, they'll go to 1000 Islands."

"The one thing I notice is when they close for March Break like they are next week, we'll probably be a little bit busier because we have a similar menu," said George.

"When we close in September for our two weeks, they get a little bit busier," he added.

While both families say the pandemic was challenging to navigate, their delivery and take-out kept them afloat.

George even posting on social media when they ordered dinner from Luna while they closed to refresh.

"Places like Luna Pizzeria and Jon's Restaurant and Manoll's Fish and Chips, you know those are all fantastic places that we still need in this community and people love going to, Don's Fish and Chips, places like that," he said.

"We're very fortunate that we have great customers and a good customer base and we celebrate those people in Brockville and area that support us," he added. "You know, without them, we wouldn't be here for 53 years."

"That was great, George came in ordered that pizza, it was really humbling," recalled Nicholas. "It was a good gesture for him and I know they've ordered a few times from us and we've gotten food from them before so, yeah, it was really nice."

When asked about a rumour that both restaurants stop answering the phones on their busiest nights, George breaks out in laughter.

"I shouldn't say! But there's times where we take a lot of orders within 5, 10 minutes, and we have to make those before we can take more. If we don't we'll be telling people two, three hours, for a pizza."

"We do," Nicholas smiled. "I mean, sometimes we just can't keep up with it!"

And while the younger generation has taken over at both restaurants, both fathers say they will continue to show up as long as they can.

"I feel like to work 10 more years because I like to make pizza every day," Nick says. "I'll quit when I'm 96."

"I'm actually waiting for Nick from 1000 Islands to retire, then I'll retire after him," laughed Jim.

Jim Kafenzakis making pizzas on Wednesday at Luna Pizzeria in Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

So it appears the Luna Special versus the 1000 Islands Special debate will continue.

"The community support has been great and we have to thank Brockville for sure," Nicholas said.

"Thank you very much again to the area people, I love it," smiled Nick.