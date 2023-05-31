The 40th CHEO Telethon is Sunday

The countdown is on to the 40th CHEO Telethon on Sunday.

The telethon is a chance for the CHEO Foundation to show where your donations are most needed and the amazing work that goes on at CHEO every day thanks to the generosity of donors.

"We really enjoy the telethon every year, partly because we get a chance to shine the spotlight on some of the amazing community fundraising that takes place all over the course of the year," CHEO Foundation President Steve Read told CTV News Ottawa.

"We'll meet some great small businesses, some large corporations and lots of small community groups and service clubs – these are the people that put all their time and effort into golf tournaments and galas and backyard barbecues."

Tune in to CTV News Ottawa on Sunday for the telethon from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. as we introduce you to the patients and families who benefit from CHEO and the medical professionals involved in their treatment. During the CHEO Telethon, we will feature six children and their families.

"We're lucky every year to have some just incredible families who are kind enough to share their experience at CHEO, and through that we get a chance to see just the impact of donor dollars on that care and treat they have received," Read said.

CHEO touches the lives of over 500,000 patients and families each year.

Visit cheotelethon.com to meet the six CHEO children and their families who will be profiled during the telethon.

Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $11.8 million to support CHEO. Money raised supports life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and research at eastern Ontario's children's hospital.