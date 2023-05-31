The 40th CHEO Telethon is Sunday
The countdown is on to the 40th CHEO Telethon on Sunday.
The telethon is a chance for the CHEO Foundation to show where your donations are most needed and the amazing work that goes on at CHEO every day thanks to the generosity of donors.
"We really enjoy the telethon every year, partly because we get a chance to shine the spotlight on some of the amazing community fundraising that takes place all over the course of the year," CHEO Foundation President Steve Read told CTV News Ottawa.
"We'll meet some great small businesses, some large corporations and lots of small community groups and service clubs – these are the people that put all their time and effort into golf tournaments and galas and backyard barbecues."
Tune in to CTV News Ottawa on Sunday for the telethon from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. as we introduce you to the patients and families who benefit from CHEO and the medical professionals involved in their treatment. During the CHEO Telethon, we will feature six children and their families.
"We're lucky every year to have some just incredible families who are kind enough to share their experience at CHEO, and through that we get a chance to see just the impact of donor dollars on that care and treat they have received," Read said.
CHEO touches the lives of over 500,000 patients and families each year.
Visit cheotelethon.com to meet the six CHEO children and their families who will be profiled during the telethon.
Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $11.8 million to support CHEO. Money raised supports life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and research at eastern Ontario's children's hospital.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Beware the angry birds near the Rideau Canal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for Ottawa
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | BMO donates $2 million to The Royal to help fund depression treatments
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
China responds to U.S. complaint over plane intercept with demand for end to surveillance flights
Beijing responded Wednesday to complaints from the United States about a Chinese fighter jet's dangerous interception of an American Air Force reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea by demanding an end to such flights.
Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing
Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
B.C. teacher who singled out students over their breasts, bathroom-use suspended for 5 days
A B.C. high school teacher is facing a five-day suspension and course requirement after making multiple students feel uncomfortable or embarrassed about their bodies—and it’s not the first time he’s been disciplined in the past decade.
Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
Low sexual satisfaction linked to memory decline later in life: study
Low sexual satisfaction in middle age could be linked to future memory decline, according to a new study.
5 things to know for Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Federal leaders react to the results of the Alberta election, top artificial intelligence experts raise concerns about the 'risk of extinction,' and a Toronto Bue Jays pitcher issues an apology.
'We're going to rebuild': Indigenous communities look to recover from devastating wildfires
The East Prairie Métis Settlement is one of several Indigenous communities that were hard-hit by the recent wildfires in Alberta. As the wildfire season rages on, residents and community officials are looking among the ruins, pondering how they’ll recover from all the losses.
Atlantic
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
Wildfire, potential ammonia leak prompts alerts, evacuations in Bedford, N.S.
A wildfire burning in the Hammonds Plains-area near Bedford, N.S., prompted several emergency alerts and evacuations Tuesday night.
-
'There is nothing left': 151 Halifax-area homes destroyed by wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has destroyed more than 150 homes and about 50 other structures, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
Toronto
-
TTC investigating after fireworks set off inside Scarborough buses
The TTC has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses surfaced on social media Tuesday night and went viral.
-
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apology
Pride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
-
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
Montreal
-
5 changes in Quebec's Bill 96 that come into effect June 1
Last year, Quebec’s Bill 96 became law, which brought sweeping changes to the Charter of the French language. Sections of the new law will come into effect on June 1, the one-year anniversary of the bill receiving royal assent.
-
Quebec firm to pay $10M to avoid charges over bribes promised to Philippine officials
A Quebec forensics company promised millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Philippines, including a cabinet minister and his brother, as it sought lucrative police contracts, according to a statement of facts attached to a deal the firm struck to avoid prosecution in Canada.
-
Man stabbed in downtown Montreal; family member arrested
A 42-year-old man was stabbed and injured early Wednesday morning in downtown Montreal. Police (SPVM) believe the suspect, a 23-year-old man, is related to the victim.
Northern Ontario
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
'Home on native land:' A new push to change O Canada's lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
London
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash at Victoria Hospital
An investigation is currently underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of London, Ont.’s Victoria Hospital on Tuesday night.
-
Council seeks to curb greenhouse gas emissions despite colleague’s 'Climate Change Warriors' criticism
There’s no sugar-coating the challenge facing London if the community is to meet its greenhouse gas targets in the Climate Emergency Action Plan.
-
London area still sizzling with temperatures soaring throughout the week
Sunny, hot and dry conditions remain in southwestern Ontario — reaching highs around 30 C for the rest of the week.
Winnipeg
-
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
-
Mayor wants ring of 24/7 shelters around Downtown Winnipeg
Winnipeg's mayor is proposing a plan to create a ring of 24/7 shelters around downtown Winnipeg which he says will help get those experiencing homelessness out of bus shelters and into safe spaces.
-
Violent crime in Winnipeg reaches highest level in 13 years: report
The number of crimes in Winnipeg increased by more than 25 per cent in 2022, which includes a record number of homicides, a spike in the use of bear spray as a weapon, and an uptick in property crimes.
Kitchener
-
School bus driver killed in crash near Woodstock, Ont. remembered as 'a phenomenal man'
Elementary students are among those mourning the loss of a school bus driver killed in a double fatal crash near Woodstock, Ont.
-
'It’s devastating': Community in mourning after fatal crash in Oxford County
The Township of East-Zorra Tavistock and the surrounding community are in mourning after a fatal crash took the lives of a police officer and a bus driver.
-
Viewing parties scheduled to cheer on Kitchener's own Jamal Murray in NBA Finals
Kitchener is transforming into Nuggets nation.
Calgary
-
2 homes damaged in early morning fire in southeast Calgary
Officials say an early morning fire in southeast Calgary is under control, but two homes were damaged.
-
Orange islands in a blue sea: Why Alberta's urban-rural political divide still exists
The electoral map has been recoloured, but Alberta's rural blue hasn't budged an inch.
-
Two Calgary ridings subject to automatic recounts: Elections Alberta
Calgary-Acadia and Calgary-Glenmore, both previously operated by the United Conservative Party are now painted in NDP orange by razor-thin margins.
Saskatoon
-
'It was a rite of passage': Sask. group comes together to save a nostalgic drive-in theatre
One of Saskatchewan’s last remaining drive-in movie theatres will be opening this season after months of uncertainty.
-
Warman dad left shaken after alleged abduction attempt
A Warman father was left shaken after his daughter informed him of an apparent abduction attempt.
-
'We are stuck here': Saskatoon woman says she can't sell home due to nearby shelter
A Saskatoon homeowner says her proximity to a homeless shelter is the reason her house wouldn’t sell.
Edmonton
-
This MLA-elect is the first Black woman to be elected to the Alberta Legislature
On Monday, Rhiannon Hoyle was elected to the riding of Edmonton-South, making her the first Black woman elected to the Alberta Legislature.
-
Firearms complaint prompted shelter-in-place order for Lac La Biche, Alta: police
A shelter-in-place order issued for a hamlet in northeastern Alberta has been lifted.
-
'We're going to rebuild': Indigenous communities look to recover from devastating wildfires
The East Prairie Métis Settlement is one of several Indigenous communities that were hard-hit by the recent wildfires in Alberta. As the wildfire season rages on, residents and community officials are looking among the ruins, pondering how they’ll recover from all the losses.
Vancouver
-
Putting Surrey Memorial Hospital's ER on diversion may be the only 'responsible recourse,' staff letter says
Frontline health-care workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital say the emergency room should be shut down to new patients if staff shortages continue to create "perilous" conditions for people in need of urgent care.
-
'This has looked like a war zone for years': What's next for Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless camp?
B.C.'s housing minister promises "big changes" are coming to Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless camp. But critics aren't buying it, saying the province has known about the notorious encampment for years and done nothing.
-
Vancouver woman alerting dog owners after disturbing discovery
A Vancouver woman is spreading the word after discovering pieces of bread filled with safety pins while walking her dog Tuesday morning near Ontario street and 3rd Avenue.
Regina
-
Tornado surveyors search for damage following first confirmed twister of 2023 in Sask.
Contrary to popular belief, a tornado can’t be rated by the way it looks, rather by the destruction it leaves behind.
-
Regina's Wascana Pool ready to make a splash
After two years, the wait for the new Wascana Pool is over, as the facility gets ready to make a splash at its official opening on June 8.
-
Regina sees a rise in crime this month, compared to April 2022
The Regina Police Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, with monthly crime statistics per district being at the forefront.