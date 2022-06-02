The 39th CHEO Telethon is Sunday on CTV Ottawa
The countdown is on to Sunday's CHEO Telethon, a chance to see how your generosity can change the lives and build brighter futures for children in our community.
The CHEO Foundation kicked off a two-week campaign on May 23, introducing you to the six brave CHEO families who will be profiled this year.
On Sunday, join CTV Ottawa for the 39th CHEO Telethon. The telethon from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. will feature live check-ins with the families, the medical professionals involved in their treatment as well as updates from staff and patients all over CHEO, the CHEO Research Institute and Roger Neilson House.
"Amid the ups and downs caused by the pandemic, one thing remains unchanged: CHEO cares for our community, and our community cares for CHEO," the CHEO Foundation said. "The needs of children and youth cannot wait, and our doors are always open thanks to unwavering financial support from the people of this region, even during these difficult times."
CHEO touches the lives of over 500,000 patients and families each year.
Visit cheotelethon.com to meet the six CHEO children and their families who will be profiled during the telethon.
The CHEO Telethon raises money to support patient care and research at CHEO.
Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $10.9 million to support Ottawa's children's hospital.
