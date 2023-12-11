The 10 busiest red light cameras at Ottawa intersections in the first 10 months of the year

OTTAWA
    Ottawa's red light cameras are on pace to issue a record number of tickets to drivers running red lights on the capital's roads this year.

    Statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras have nabbed 48,884 drivers running red lights at intersections in the first 10 months of the year. Red light cameras issued a total of 45,723 tickets in 2022 and 53,956 tickets in 2021.

    The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The 48,884 tickets issued by Ottawa's red light cameras in the January to October period resulted in $15.9 million in fines issued to drivers.

    The two busiest red light cameras so far in 2023 are on King Edward Avenue in Lowertown.  The camera on King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street has issued 4,064 tickets so far in 2023, while the camera on King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew has issued 2,866 tickets.

    The camera on Wellington Street at Bay issued 2,405 tickets in the first 10 months of the year.

    Ottawa's photo radar cameras have issued more than 3,000 tickets each month in 2023. The highest month was July, when 6,507 tickets were issued, while the lowest month was February with 3,366 tickets.

    Here is a look at the top 10 red light camera locations in the first 10 months of 2023

    1. King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 4,046 tickets
    2. King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 2,866 tickets
    3. Wellington Street at Bank Street – 2,405 tickets
    4. Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland Road – 2,080 tickets
    5. Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid Drive – 1,736 tickets
    6. Russell Road southbound at St. Laurent Boulevard – 1,449 tickets
    7. King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 1,424 tickets
    8. Kent Street northbound at Arlington Avenue – 1,419 tickets
    9. Carling Avenue eastbound at Holly Acres – 1,309 tickets
    10. Elgin Street eastbound at Pretoria Bridge/Queen Elizabeth Driveway – 1,290 tickets

