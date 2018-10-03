Thanksgiving Service Changes
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed across Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday.
City Services
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed on Monday. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, October 9.
- The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed.
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday, Thanksgiving pick-up will take place on Tuesday, and collection will be delayed by one day all week.
- The Sexual Helth Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
- All municipal child care centres will be closed
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
Transit Services
- OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday.
- The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customer service centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent will be closed.
Shopping
- The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.
- Place d’Orléans, St Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets will all be closed on Monday.
- Businesses in the ByWard Market may open on Monday.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Loblaws on Isabella St. will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Museums
- The Karsh-Masson Gallary and Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will be open.
- All other City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and mueums will be closed.
- The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open
- The Canadian Museum of History will be open
- The Canadian War Museum will be open
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open
- Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open