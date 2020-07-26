BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- Police in Houston, TX confirm that a Texas man who died Saturday after falling from a highway overpass in Brockville, Ont. was wanted following a recent homicide in the U.S. city.

In a press release sent to CTV News Ottawa, Houston police identified the man as Alberto Ayala Guerrero.

He was wanted on a murder charge in connection with the July 13 shooting death of a 32-year-old woman named Yenisleydi Dominguez.

Police said Ayala Guerrero's estranged wife and her brother were staying at Dominguez's apartment, when the suspect allegedly assaulted them before shooting Dominguez.

He then fled in what was believed to be a white dump truck with no license plates.

Houston police then said Ayala Guerrero later obtained a Honda Civic and was spotted in Brockville, Ont.

He died in hospital after falling from the North Augusta Road overpass above Highway 401 at around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, shortly after Brockville police officers approached him. Houston police said he had jumped.

It remains unclear how Ayala Guerrero was able to enter Canada. CTV News has reached out to the Canada Border Services Agency for comment.

Ayala Guerrero's death is currently under investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) due to the involvement of Brockville police officers moments before his fall.

The SIU has also formally identified the man as Alberto Ayala Guerrero.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

With files from The Canadian Press.