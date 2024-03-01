OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Tentative guilty plea deal reached in Eastway Tank explosion case

    Sign and flower memorial: A memorial sits at the base of the Eastway Tank sign on Merivale Road. (Katie Griffin/CTV Ottawa) Sign and flower memorial: A memorial sits at the base of the Eastway Tank sign on Merivale Road. (Katie Griffin/CTV Ottawa)
    Share

    A tentative guilty plea deal has been reached in the Eastway Tank explosion case.

    On Jan. 13, 2022, an explosion and massive fire broke out at a facility on Merivale Road.

    Ottawa police issued a drone photo of Eastway Tank on Merivale Road following Thursday's explosion and fire. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)

    Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Danny Beale, Kayla Ferguson, Russell McLellan and Matt Kearney, all employees of the company, were killed by the blast.

    The Ontario Ministry of Labour laid Occupational Health and Safety Act charges against Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, in early 2023.

    An email sent to families of the victims on Friday said a guilty plea is expected to be reached.

    A trial was slated to begin this month, but the Crown lawyer says trial dates have been vacated. The case will now return to court on April 5 for an anticipated resolution.

    The charges under the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act are not criminal charges. Under the Act, the maximum penalties for a corporation are $1.5 million. Individuals charged under the act can face a fine of up to $100,000, up to 12 months in prison, or both.

    --with files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy and Josh Pringle.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News