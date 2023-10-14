Tensions in Ottawa mount as war rages in Israel

Tensions were high on Carleton University campus Friday.

A cell phone video showed a vehicle with the Israeli flag being stopped by a rally. The student says the flag was ripped off his vehicle. Another person can be seen on the video giving the driver the middle finger.

A statement from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs posted to social media reads in part, "During a large anti-Israel rally, a Jewish student was harassed and property damaged. Thankfully, there are no reported injuries."

The student declined to go on-camera out of safety concerns, but told CTV News that he reported the incident to Ottawa police. A spokesperson did not respond to CTV's request for comment before airtime.

In a statement earlier this week, the police service said it remains 'deeply concerned about the local impact of the ongoing conflict' in Israel and Gaza.

"We are fully committed to community safety, and we are actively engaged with our local Jewish and Palestinian communities to hear, understand, and address their concerns and ensure their safety," police said.

The student says he was disappointed that the university took a while to follow up with him after he reported the incident to Ottawa police. He now has a meeting with the student affairs vice-president next week.

CTV News reached out to Carleton University for comment, but did not hear back before airtime.