Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa

Tens of thousands of people are without power across Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this morning as the cleanup continues following Saturday's severe storm.

Hydro Ottawa is reporting 174,000 customers are without power in Ottawa, and more than 200 hydro poles have been broken.

"It's a very complicated restoration," Hydro Ottawa's Joseph Muglia told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent" Sunday morning.

Muglia says crews will likely spend the entire day assessing the damage, but estimates it will take several days to restore power.

"It's really about just trying to balance what we are able to turn back on versus what we haven't assessed yet," Muglia said about efforts to restore power.

"Because of the way it's hit us, it's a very complicated restoration and we're going to be spending probably most of the day still doing damage assessment to understand what we're really dealing with."

A powerful storm moved across the national capital region at approximately 4 p.m. with winds of 120 km/h, leaving a trail of damaged homes, downed trees and broken hydro poles and wires. The city is reporting damaged property and fallen trees across the city, "particularly in the Navan, Stittsville, Merivale and Hunt Club areas."

Three deaths have been reported in the Ottawa region following the storm. One person died in Ottawa's west end, while a 51-year-old woman drowned after her boat capsized on the Ottawa River near Masson-Angers, Que. In the Ottawa Valley, a 44-year-old man died after being struck by a falling tree in the Township of Greater Madawaska.

Hydro One is reporting more than 120,000 thousand customers are without power from Belleville to eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley.

"The initial damage being reported is significant and includes hundreds of broken poles, several downed transmission towers, fallen trees and broken limbs along with many downed power lines," Hydro One said in a statement. The utility estimates it will take "multiple days" to restore power to all customers across Ontario.

Hydro One is reporting 12,000 customers without power in the Clarence-Rockland area and 9,000 customers in the dark in the Orleans and Cumberland area.

POWER OUTAGES IN QUEBEC

Hydro Quebec is reporting 97,000 customers are without power across the Outaouais.

Outages are being reported across Gatineau, including significant outages in Aylmer.

There is no word on when power will be restored.

SAINT HUGUES PARISH

The Paroisse Saint-Hugues in Sarsfield was significantly damaged by the storm.

CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson shared a photo showing damage to the church.

The village offers French masses Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

The Paroisse Saint-Hugues in Sarsfield after Saturday's storm. (Graham Richardson/CTV news Ottawa)

BROOKSON FARM

Brookson Farm in Ottawa's southeast end has been significantly damaged by the storm.

"The indoor arena is completely destroyed and there is a significant amount of damage to fencing and other outbuildings," said Brookson Farm in a post on Facebook.

There are no reported injuries and all horses are okay.

All lessons will be cancelled until further notice.

Brookson Farm is located on Russell Road in Carlsbad Springs.

CITY OPENING EMRGENCY RECEPTION CENTRES

The city of Ottawa is opening two emergency reception centres for residents affected by Saturday's severe storm.

The city says the CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn at 1500 Shea Road and the Carleton Heights Community Centre on Apeldoorn Avenue will open at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The centres will provide washrooms, air conditioning and charging stations for residents affected by the storm.

GATINEAU PARK

The parkways in the southern sector of Gatineau Park are closed after the storm damaged trees.

The National Capital Commission says there are fallen and damaged trees across Gatineau Park.

"We are recommending that users avoid the park until our teams clear the area," the NCC said on Twitter.

"The parkways in the southern sector of the park are closed, for clearing, until further notice."