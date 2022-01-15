One person suffered burns to their arms and face following a kitchen fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire says 911 received a call at 2:20 p.m. reporting heavy black smoke coming from an apartment on the ninth floor of a building on Nepean Street, near Elgin.

The fire was located in the kitchen, and quickly extinguished. Firefighters ventilated the floors above and below the unit to clear the smoke.

Paramedics treated a tenant of the apartment for minor burns.

Ottawa fire says an investigator has been called in to search for the cause of the fire.