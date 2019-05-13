

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two families have been displaced by a Sunday evening fire in Ottawa’s Overbrook neighbourhood.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke visible at a home on Presland Road around 6:54 p.m. The fire was located in the end unit of a multi-unit row home complex.

Two units were damaged by the fire.

Fire officials say a family of two adults and three teen-aged children will be displaced from the unit where the fire started. A family of two adults and three small children living in an adjoining unit have also been displaced.

Ottawa Paramedics say three people were transported to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns. A man in his 50s was listed in stable condition, while a woman in her 40s was treated for mild injuries.

A girl in her late teens was treated for mild injuries.