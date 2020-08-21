Advertisement
Ten candidates on Cumberland Ward by-election ballot
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 5:29PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ten people are vying to replace Stephen Blais as the new Ottawa city councillor for Cumberland Ward.
The nomination deadline was 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
Blais stepped down as a city councillor after winning the provincial by-election in the Orléans riding for the Ontario Liberal Party in February.
Voters will have options to cast a ballot in the municipal byelection: In person on October 5 or during two advance voting days on Sept. 28 and 29; by special mail-in ballot; or by proxy.
Here are the ten candidates, in alphabetical order by last name:
- Yvette Ashiri
- Jensen Boire
- A. Bruce Faulkner
- Lyse-Pascale Inamuco
- Catherine Kitts
- Denis Labrèche
- Craig MacAulay
- Mark Scharfe
- Patrick Uguccioni
- Henry Valois