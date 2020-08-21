OTTAWA -- Ten people are vying to replace Stephen Blais as the new Ottawa city councillor for Cumberland Ward.

The nomination deadline was 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

Blais stepped down as a city councillor after winning the provincial by-election in the Orléans riding for the Ontario Liberal Party in February.

Voters will have options to cast a ballot in the municipal byelection: In person on October 5 or during two advance voting days on Sept. 28 and 29; by special mail-in ballot; or by proxy.

Here are the ten candidates, in alphabetical order by last name: