New temporary safety measures have been installed on one of Ottawa’s most dangerous areas for cyclists.

The city, in an effort, to make roads safer for cyclists and drivers travelling westbound along Laurier Avenue near city hall, has installed traffic signs, large blue flex-posts and bright green thermoplastic pavement paint.

"Changes to the bike lane are being made to provide interim safety improvements for westbound cyclists. Changes made this week will result in new traffic patterns in the westbound direction and will reduce the length of the conflict area where vehicle weave manoeuvers occur across the westbound bike lane until a permanent solution is installed,” said City of Ottawa’s Traffic Services director Phil Landry.

“These safety improvement measures will remain in place until the intersection is reconstructed to a permanent solution. Funding for the detailed design and engineering of a permanent solution will be brought forward as part of the 2020 Draft Budget,” said Landry.

Peter McKenniry calls the area the scariest part of his bike ride downtown.

“This is a bit of a nerve racking stretch in here and these little protectors give you a little more confidence,” said McKenniry, travelling on the road for the first time since the safety measures were imposed," said McKenniry.

The city hopes the new traffic patterns help cyclists and drivers share the road safely in what’s been one of the deadliest years for cyclists. Ottawa Police said since 2014, there has been nearly 1400 collisiions involving cyclists; resulting in 11 deaths. The most recent fatality came Tuesday, when a 27-year-old Ottawa man passed away from injuries sustained, nearly a month earlier, in an Orléans crash on Aug. 7. Idan Azrad became the fourth Ottawa cyclist to die in 2019.

“It's much safer than I remember, still, these are wobbly, cars can go through. It's still not ideal, but better,” said a cyclist named Annie; who had not traveled on Laurier since hearing of the deadly crash on the news.

Still, there are some in Ottawa calling for permanent, effective measures to keep cyclists safe. Councillor Shawn Menard has advocated for concrete barriers to separate drivers from cyclists in high-risk areas, including Laurier Ave. West.

“That's all you can characterize it as, a start. There's still confusion out there,” said Menard. “What's there now is going to help mitigate a little bit, but it's not going to solve the problem at the end of the day.”

Ottawa Police and city staff will be out bringing cyclists and drivers up to speed on the changes during morning commutes; some drivers and cyclists had a tough time adjusting to their surroundings Thursday.

“This morning I saw a car and biker and they weren't sure who goes first,” said Alex Brayden.

Cyclists ��‍♀️ outside city hall delighted to see new posts and barriers separating them from traffic on Laurier Avenue West - 4 people have died ⁦@ottawacity⁩ in the last year in bike crashes - some say more needs to be done to limit dangers ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/ytBU66BSxy — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) August 29, 2019

“These temporary measures require both motorists and cyclists to work together and be aware of the new traffic control measures in place,” said Landry. “There is always a period of adjustment when changes are made such as the ones on Laurier Avenue this week. Police and traffic staff are on site monitoring and educating cyclists and motorists as they adapt to the changes and if required, will make any necessary adjustments. The new traffic measures listed below are expected to help both cyclists and drivers manoeuver through the area.”

New safety features include a new bike lane on the Queen Elizabeth Drive ramp, blue flex posts and pin curbs the city says are designed to keep vehicles coming off Queen Elizabeth Drive from going directly to the Elgin Street right turn lane. Vehicles must now merge onto Laurier where green thermoplastic pavement marks the areas of concern; according to the city.

The city insists temporary measures will remain in place until a decision is made, sometime in 2020, on a permanent solution.