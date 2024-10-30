Temperature to hit 20 C today and on Halloween in Ottawa

Ottawa will enjoy a couple of days with temperatures in the 20s, before fall like weather returns in time for the first weekend of November.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for highs of 21 C on Wednesday and 23 C on Thursday. Ottawa has already seen temperatures above 20 C eight days in October.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 1 C.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud today. High 21 C.

Mainly cloudy tonight. Low 14 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Environment Canada says Halloween night will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Sunshine returns on Saturday. High 6 C.