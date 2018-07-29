

CTV Ottawa





Jeffrey Beausoleil, 19, isn't afraid of a challenge.

On Sunday, the Quebec native crawled through mud, climbed over obstacles and ran up and down a ski hill for 16 kilometers to complete the 2018 Ottawa Spartan Race at Calabogie Peaks.

For him the race is a metaphor for life.

"You can overcome any obstacle, like these obstacles," he said. "I want to prove to everyone that even if you have a disability you can do whatever you want."

Beausoleil was born without a right hand or forearm and without a right leg. He uses prosthetics to get around easier, but even that took years of help from the Shriners Hospital for Children in Montreal.

"They mean everything," he said. "It's because of them that I can do what I do. They taught me how to do everyday things like cutting my steak and tying my shoes."

It's that encouragement and assistance that inspired Beausoleil to start training and running the Spartan races. His goal this year is to raise $50,000 for the hospital over the course of his five Spartan events.

"They look easy but they are not easy," he said. "It's difficult, but what is fun is doing it with my team."

Beausoleil's journey even inspired his grandfather to become a Spartan. Together the two of them are hoping to inspire other kids and show people how much someone with our without a disability can do when they put their mind to it.

"One day it will be about time," he said. "It's just finishing it right now and doing it with my best friends and my family."