Teens in Ottawa get hands-on construction experience while making lasting impact in their community

At the Foster Farm Family House, local teens were hard at work, learning basic construction techniques as they built a pergola that will serve as a new community gathering space.

"It feels really good to help out the community, and just volunteering my time is fun," said Arland Alvarez, a Ramsey Crescent resident.

For 19-year-old Alvarez, the experience is more than just building. It's about learning and giving back.

"I'm really learning how to build stuff. I really like the construction. In Grade 9, I used to have a construction class. I really loved it. So I love building and working hard," Alvarez said.

The Foster Farm Family House has been a cornerstone of the community for 40 years, offering everything from a food bank to kids' programming. Now, with this new addition, the backyard will become an even more vibrant space for the 800 residents it serves.

"My favourite part would probably be getting to meet new people and build stuff," said Wyatt Moore, a Ramsey Crescent resident.

Moore, 15, has lived in this neighbourhood for 10 years and is happy to be paying it forward.

"I've been living here for so long, I'd like to at least do something for the neighbourhood," Moore said.

The Ottawa Community Housing Foundation organized the training, helping the teens get comfortable with tools and construction, a first for many of them.

"First of all, I think it's a great opportunity for the youth in our communities. We've been trying to think about something that can tie up some of the youth in our communities to the trade and, construction, in general," said Mehdi Louzouaz, OCH manager of volunteer engagement.

A new pergola is just the beginning. The multi-phase project will continue with a sectional bench, further enhancing the space.

"There are 153 communities in Ottawa Community Housing. We've got all kinds of playgrounds, community houses, and community spaces used by the tenants. It's just really important to beautify and create spaces for tenants living in our communities," said Angela Begin, OCH Foundation executive director.

As the teens continue to build, they're also building connections with each other and with volunteers outside their community.

"I just want to do a good thing and give back to the community because something like this can go a long way for the people who live here," said Cameron McIntyre, a volunteer who lives in Westboro.

And with these new skills and confidence, some might now be thinking about a career in the trades.

"It's interesting. The pay is good. I've always liked it," Moore said.