OTTAWA -- CHEO is taking steps to end period poverty.

The hospital is making menstrual products free for its patients and staff. It's a move CHEO says will make life a little easier in this pandemic world.

"If you have your period, you need supplies, period (pun intended)," said Dr. Megan Harrison, Adolescent Health specialist at CHEO and associate professor at uOttawa, in a statement on CHEO's website. "I am so proud of CHEO for taking a leadership position on health equity. Youth and their families have been telling us that this matters to them; so we turned their suggestion into something real. I see kids having to choose between paying for the bus or menstrual products and others having to ration their households’ supply. The scenarios are never-ending."

According to a 2018 study by Plan International Canada, a third of menstruating Canadians under the age of 25 have struggled to afford pads and tampons and more than half of those surveyed said they've missed out on work, school, or social activities because of their period.

"Unsanitary measures taken during menstruation can have serious health consequences, including toxic shock syndrome, increased lower reproductive tract infections and outer skin infections," CHEO's statement about the initiative says. "Not having access to proper sanitary products for menstrual hygiene can also impact one’s social and academic life, even their mental health."

CHEO says the cost of making menstrual products free for anyone who needs them is covered in the operating budget.

"It is so important to have menstrual products available to everyone in our community," said 15-year-old Libby. "It’s amazing to know that whatever you need is here [at CHEO] for you, whether you can’t afford the products or you just weren’t prepared and need some pads or tampons to make it through the day. It’s a simple thing to do to make the day so much easier for us."