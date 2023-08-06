Teens arrested south of Ottawa after crashing vehicle reported stolen from Montreal

Ontario Provincial Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested after a crash in Edwardsburgh/Cardinal involving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

In a tweet, OPP said the teens ran from the vehicle after crashing on Chambers Road.

#GrenvilleOPP arrested two 17 y/os this morning after they fled on foot from a stolen vehicle involved in a collision on Chambers Rd, @twpec - also recovered their first stolen vehicle taken from @MTL_Ville last night. Both held for bail and later released. #OttNews ^dh pic.twitter.com/mljzgRK9Rj — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 6, 2023

They were later arrested, held for bail, and released.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Montreal, police said.

Charges were not immediately announced.

Map for reference purposes.