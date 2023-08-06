Teens arrested south of Ottawa after crashing vehicle reported stolen from Montreal
Ontario Provincial Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested after a crash in Edwardsburgh/Cardinal involving a reportedly stolen vehicle.
In a tweet, OPP said the teens ran from the vehicle after crashing on Chambers Road.
They were later arrested, held for bail, and released.
The vehicle had been reported stolen from Montreal, police said.
Charges were not immediately announced.
Map for reference purposes.
