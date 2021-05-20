PEMBROKE -- Ontario Provincial Police say a police officer was spit on while responding to reports of two youths throwing cans off the roof of Pembroke City Hall.

On Wednesday, officers were called to Pembroke City Hall after receiving multiple reports of youths throwing cans from the roof and shouting profanities.

Police say one officer was spit on during the arrest.

A 15-year-old from Pembroke and a 17-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township are charged with mischief under $5,000, engage in a prohibited activity on premise and having liquor in an open container.

The 15-year-old is also charged with assaulting a peace officer and a person under 19 possessing cannabis.

The names of the youth cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.