OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Teenager struck by a vehicle in Orleans

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    A teenager is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Orléans.

    Emergency crews responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian on Princess Louise Drive at Hauteview Crescent just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics transported the male victim to hospital in serious but stable condition. The injuries are described as non-life threatening.

    Police are investigating.

