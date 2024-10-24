Teenager struck by a vehicle in Orleans

A teenager is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Orléans.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian on Princess Louise Drive at Hauteview Crescent just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics transported the male victim to hospital in serious but stable condition. The injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police are investigating.