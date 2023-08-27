Teenager killed in Clarence-Rockland crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a teenager has died following a collision in Clarence-Rockland.
It happened at around 6 p.m. Saturday on Champlain Street. It involved what police only described as a "motorized vehicle."
OPP said a 15-year-old passenger was critically injured in the crash and later died.
The victim has not been identified.
An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
This is one of two fatal collisions reported by OPP in eastern Ontario this weekend. OPP are also investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Shannonville, east of Belleville, and died at the scene.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Heat warnings issued for N.W.T. as fire nears town of Hay River
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Pastor urges sadness over rage after white shooter kills 3 Black people in Florida Dollar General
The pastor of a church near the site of the racist fatal shooting of three Black people in Florida told congregants Sunday to follow Jesus Christ's example and keep their sadness from turning to rage.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russian authorities on Sunday confirmed the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, putting to rest any doubts about whether the wily mercenary leader turned mutineer was on a plane that crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board.
Tropical system could threaten the Gulf Coast and Florida this week
Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the Yucatán Peninsula in the western Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon and make landfall in Florida as early as Wednesday.
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
BTK's journal links the serial killer to a 16-year-old who went missing decades ago, authorities say
Decades-old personal writings from Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, have led local Oklahoma law enforcement to believe he is the 'prime suspect' in a missing persons case from 1976.
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s been great’: Country fans not bothered by rain or mud at YQM Festival
For the third straight day, over 20,000 country music fanatics gathered in a grassy, and muddy, field in Dieppe.
-
Saint John Police investigate shooting on Guilford Street
The Saint John Police are searching for witnesses and video footage or information in connection with a shooting investigation.
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
Toronto
-
'It’s sickening': Mom cries for justice as deaths possibly tied to alleged suicide salesman rise over 100
The British mom of a TikTok star is coming forward demanding justice after she found out her daughter died using a suicide kit allegedly sold by a Canadian man, as deaths possibly tied to Kenneth Law rise to over 100.
-
Police identify victim and suspect in fatal Toronto stabbing
Toronto police have identified the 37-year-old who died after a stabbing in East York on Saturday.
-
Three teachers' unions reject Ontario's proposal to land new contracts and avoid strike
Unions representing most Ontario teachers are rejecting a pitch for binding arbitration to land new contracts and prevent possible strikes.
Montreal
-
Quebec businessman identified in suspected murder-suicide of twin boys
The man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life Saturday in a small town north of Montreal was cybersecurity analyst Ian Lamontagne.
-
Inside the extravagant ‘Barbie Dream Suite’ at this Montreal hotel
It’s ‘la vie en rose’ from the moment you step inside the 1200-square-foot Barbie Dream Suite at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel.
-
Receiving death threats not regular part of Quebec elementary teacher's job: tribunal
The psychological harm suffered by a Quebec elementary teacher after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her was a workplace injury, the province's labour tribunal has ruled.
Northern Ontario
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
-
Two arrested in northern Ont., 3D printed firearms, drugs seized
Ontario Provincial Police together with local law enforcement agencies made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
London
-
Post-mortem examination completed in death of Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant owner
Beloved restaurant owner Sharif Rahman will be laid to rest on Sunday, following the completion of a post-mortem examination. Rahman died on Aug. 24 following a violent assault outside his Owen Sound restaurant one week earlier.
-
'It’s scary': Western University medical student watches as wildfires tear through N.W.T.
A medical student at London, Ont.’s Western University has been watching in horror as wildfires burn her home of the Northwest Territories, and she believes the natural disaster highlights the holes in Canada’s rural healthcare system.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
Winnipeg
-
Police seeking suspects in Furby homicide
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection to the city’s most recent homicide early Sunday morning.
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, to heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
4th annual block party celebrates black-owned businesses
An annual block party in southwest Winnipeg continues to celebrate black-owned businesses while gathering the community together for food, music, shopping, and more.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit
The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.
-
Pollinator apparatus affixed to Cambridge tree set to save bee hive population
A strange looking apparatus installed on a tree in Cambridge at the corner Main Street and Briercrest Avenue is attracting a buzz of curiosity.
-
Head-on crash in Perth County sends two people to hospital
Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a head-on collision which sent a driver to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Calgary
-
Calgary police and fire chief get dunked for charity
Calgary's fire and police chief were each dunked over and over Saturday, for a good cause.
-
Ukrainian Independence Day marked with events in Calgary and Edmonton
Newcomers from Ukraine were among the performers at Calgary's Ukrainian Day in the Park Saturday.
-
Barrett leads balanced offence as Canada thumps Lebanon 128-73 at hoops World Cup
RJ Barrett scored a game-high 17 points and Canada cruised to a 128-73 win over Lebanon on Sunday at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Saskatoon
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon police to host free BBQ and 'Meet the Motor Cops' event
On Sunday afternoon, The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) will be hosting a ‘Meet the Motor Cops’ event at the Brighton Save-on-Foods.
Edmonton
-
Ukrainian Independence Day marked with events in Calgary and Edmonton
Newcomers from Ukraine were among the performers at Calgary's Ukrainian Day in the Park Saturday.
-
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
Ukraine investigates incident that killed 3 pilots while Russia attacks with cruise missiles
Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.
Vancouver
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel ban
All travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
-
Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air quality
The annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
One-third of all structures on B.C. First Nation destroyed by Bush Creek East wildfire
A First Nation in B.C.'s North Shuswap region is dealing with catastrophic damage in the aftermath of the Bush Creek East wildfire's devastating run through the area.
Regina
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
-
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residency
A local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.