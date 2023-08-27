Teenager killed in Clarence-Rockland crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a teenager has died following a collision in Clarence-Rockland.

It happened at around 6 p.m. Saturday on Champlain Street. It involved what police only described as a "motorized vehicle."

OPP said a 15-year-old passenger was critically injured in the crash and later died.

The victim has not been identified.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

This is one of two fatal collisions reported by OPP in eastern Ontario this weekend. OPP are also investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Shannonville, east of Belleville, and died at the scene.