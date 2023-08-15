Teenager in critical condition after being hit by driver in Greenbelt

Ottawa paramedics say a teenager has been critically injured after being struck by a driver in the Greenbelt, north of Barrhaven.

Paramedics were called to the area of Cedarview Road and Cedarhill Drive at 4:49 p.m. because someone hit a pedestrian.

The teenage victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ottawa police closed Cedarview Road in both directions at Cedarhill Drive for the investigation.