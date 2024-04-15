OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Teenage G1 driver facing charges after numerous dangerous incidents in Brockville, Ont.

    A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
    Brockville police say an 18-year-old G1 driver is facing several charges in connection with instances of dangerous driving.

    He was arrested on April 12, after two cases where police allege the driver sped away when officers tried to pull him over. Police said he was already on a release order with bail conditions for previous dangerous driving incidents where he failed to stop for police.

    Police said the driver sped away when officers attempted to pull him over at around 2 a.m. on March 17 in the area of Water Street. On April 12, the same copper-coloured Mitsubishi was spotted on King Street at around 10 a.m. and again the driver sped away. Police claim the car was going upwards of 130 km/h and weaving through traffic lanes downtown.

    The suspect was arrested on Apple Street a short time later when attempting to get into the car. Police allege he resisted arrest at first but was eventually detained. No one was reported hurt.

    "This young male has been operating his vehicle dangerously in the community and also fleeing from police on multiple occasions. Even though he had already been charged and placed on bail conditions for similar, multiple counts of dangerous driving and flight from police, he was held in custody again for a bail hearing," police said in a news release.

    The 18-year-old, whom police did not identify in a news release Monday, is now charged with failing to comply with a release order, flight from police, dangerous driving and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged under the Highway Traffic Act with stunt driving and driving with a G1 licence while unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

