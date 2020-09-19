OTTAWA -- A 17-year-old boy was treated for minor stab wounds after a fight in a Glebe park.

Ottawa Police responded to a fight involving two groups of youth at Sylvia Holden Park just before 9 p.m. Friday. Sylvia Holden Park is located between Fifth Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Driveway, near Fifth Avenue.

Police say a teenager was stabbed during the fight. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Investigators tell CTV News Ottawa the investigation into the incident continues.