

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





It’s the number 1 trending video on YouTube right now. No, not Justin Timberlake's half-time show.

It’s Kylie Jenner and her newborn baby and news of the birth is sparking an important discussion.

It's hard to compete with the Superbowl and more than 100 million dedicated fans and while Donald Trump would love to boast he's got bigger numbers, when it comes to social media, the Kardashians have cornered that market. Kylie Jenner's Instagram announcement about the birth of her baby had 46 million views in just 12 hours and her YouTube video is trending with 27 million hits.

So, what's all the hoopla about?

We asked 4 young women at the Youville Centre in Ottawa. They've all watched the 12 minute video and more importantly, they've all been there as young moms, minus the million dollar lifestyle.

Skylar Richard is 17 years old and has an 18-month-old son named Theodore, “She makes it look like it was going to be super easy,” she says, “but she's got nannies. I don't got nannies.”

These young women know a lot of girls idolize the Kardashians, mimic their clothes and their hair. And they worry Kylie Jenner's video paints too rosy a picture of motherhood without the needed dose of reality.

“Having a baby is not some dandy, picture perfect experience,” says 18-year-old Brynn Vincent, who has a 2-year-old daughter named Anastasia, “It's really difficult especially being a student and a mother.”

“It's life changing when you have a baby,” adds 17-year-old Madison Junkin. Her daughter Jayla is 9 months old, “You can't be going out every night anymore; you have to be there for your child.”

And while there are some pretty amazing moments, they've got this message for teenage girls.

“If you’re pregnant, there is help out there, like at the Youville Centre,” says Brynn Vincent, “If you’re not pregnant, don’t try and get pregnant.”

And 20-year-old Alvy Catap, with her 20-month-old daughter Charlotte, adds this message for Kylie Jenner, “Please donate to Youville Centre Kylie, if you're watching this. Us girls here, young moms, about 65 moms and 55 kids in the daycare, we'll even name a daycare in your name.”