Teen in critical condition after rescue at Britannia Beach

A 17-year-old is in critical condition in hospital after being rescued from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.

Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The first person was "immediately rescued" from the water and "is safe," according to Ottawa police.

The second person was located after a search of the water.

"Immediate first aid was started and the person was transported to hospital," the Ottawa Police Duty Inspector said on Twitter.

No other information has been released.