OTTAWA -- The vehicle belonging to a 17-year-old's father has been impounded for a week after the teen was stopped speeding 98 kilometres an hour over the limit on Highway 401 near Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police say Frontenac OPP stopped the G2 driver travelling 198 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 on Friday.

The speed limit is 100 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 through the Kingston area.

Tough day for this 17 yr old, G2 driver caught by #FrontenacOPP doing 198km/hr in a posted 100 zone on #Hwy401 near #Kington. Cost him a taxi, a tow, a 7 day DL suspension AND his father's car is impounded for 7 days. #grounded #SlowDown #DriveSafe ^bd pic.twitter.com/vhlWTaXPf6 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 30, 2020

Police say the teen is facing a charge of Stunt Driving, and the fine will be determined when the driver appears in court.

The G2 driver's licence is suspended for a week, and police say the vehicle belonging to the teen's father has been impounded.