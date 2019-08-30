

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa police have laid an attempted murder charge against a 17-year-old boy. He is accused of trying to run over a police officer who responded to a break-in in the Findlay Creek area.

Police say it happened Thursday on Netley Circle.

Two suspects were in a car when police arrived. Police allege the driver attempted to run over one of the officers before driving away.

The 17-year-old suspect is also facing dangerous driving, fleeing police, and breaking and entering charges.

A second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Brahim Bouali, is charged with breaking and entering.

Police say they are investigating to see if there are any links to other reported break-ins in Riverside South and Barrhaven.