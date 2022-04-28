Teen charged with assault in connection to downtown Ottawa stabbing

A 15-year-old is facing assault charges in connection to a Thursday evening stabbing in Ottawa’s downtown.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing at 50 Rideau St. at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. That is the address of the Rideau Centre.

Police say there was an argument between two males inside a business, and at one point an 18-year-old man was stabbed.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Responding officers were able to identify a suspect and arrested him nearby.

The teen is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

OC Transpo reported Rideau Station was closed at 8:35 p.m. due to police activity, and trains were not stopping at the station along the Confederation Line.

Rideau Station reopened just before 10:30 p.m.