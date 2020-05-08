OTTAWA -- A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Centretown.

On March 26, Ottawa Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 400 block of Catherine Street, near Percy Street.

Police say shots were fired at a home on Catherine Street, but no one was hurt.

A 14-year-old is facing several charges, including use firearm carelessly, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and possession of an unregistered restricted weapon.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit continues to investigate.