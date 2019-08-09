Teen charged following west-end crash that sent two to hospital
Ottawa ambulance stock photo
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 2:33AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 9, 2019 8:24AM EDT
Ottawa Police say a 17-year-old boy is facing a careless driving charge following a late night crash in Ottawa's rural west end.
Emergency crews including police, fire, and paramedics responded to the collision just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday at March Rd. and Bearhill Rd.
Fire crews say there was a person trapped inside one of the vehicles. The car was on its side.
Firefighters were able to extricate the victim just before 11:30, and they were put in the care of paramedics.
Paramedics say two people were treated for injuries as a result of the high-speed crash.
They were taken to the trauma centre, and are now in serious but stable condition.
Fire officials say, if you're ever stuck in your vehicle after a crash, keep your seatbelt on until emergency crews get there, especially if you're upside down, as you could risk falling and further injuring yourself.