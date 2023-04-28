Teen charged after pellet gun fired at school buses in Almonte, Ont.
An eastern Ontario teen is facing several charges after a pellet gun was fired at school buses with children on board.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said someone with a pellet gun fired at two school buses from Naismith Memorial Public School in Almonte, Ont.
The shots shattered windows on each of the buses, which were on Clayton Road at the time. Students were on board at the time, but no one was hurt.
In a note to parents and guardians Thursday night, the Upper Canada District School Board said there were four students on board the buses.
"It is believed that a vehicle, when passing each bus, fired shots at a window," the note said. "This resulted in a window from each bus being broken.
"The bus drivers responded quickly, and police were onsite shortly after the incident."
The board said there is emotional support on-site at the school Friday for students and staff who need it.
OPP said Nathan Brown, 18, of Mississippi Mills, has been charged with using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, discharging an air gun or pistol with intent, and mischief to property.
He is due in court in June.
