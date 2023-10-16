Ottawa

    • Teen boy suffers serious injuries after being hit by minivan at Merivale and Viewmount

    Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance

    Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.

    It happened at the intersection of Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive around 2:30 p.m. It was right outside Merivale High School.

    The teen was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Paramedics said he is stable.

    Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine said he would be speaking to staff at the school about the incident.

    "This is an extremely busy intersection, involving hundreds of students crossing it daily," he said on the social media platform X.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News