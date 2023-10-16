Teen boy suffers serious injuries after being hit by minivan at Merivale and Viewmount

Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive around 2:30 p.m. It was right outside Merivale High School.

The teen was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Paramedics said he is stable.

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine said he would be speaking to staff at the school about the incident.

"This is an extremely busy intersection, involving hundreds of students crossing it daily," he said on the social media platform X.