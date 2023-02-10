'Technical issue' reduces O-Train service to eastbound track at three stations

Ottawa's Confederation Line is only running on the eastbound track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Friday evening due to a "technical issue".

OC Transpo says service is partially disrupted while an investigation continues into the issue in Ottawa's east-end.

A transit rider shared a video from an O-Train vehicle on Twitter, with an announcement saying "we've got something at Lees Station that's on the track that needs to come out. I don't know how long it's going to take."

Service was initially shutdown between uOttawa and St. Laurent stations. At 6:10 p.m., OC Transpo said full service was running between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, but service at uOttawa, Lees and Hurdman stations will be on the eastbound platforms only.

The disruption of LRT service comes four weeks after the Confederation Line was shutdown in the same area for six days following a freezing rain storm.

The O-Train was out of service from Jan. 4 to 10 after two trains stopped during a freezing rain shower, and the overhead catenary system was damaged.

On Thursday, the Transit Commission was told a "unique combination of factors" led to two trains on the Confederation Line getting stuck between Lees and Hurdman stations, including a warmer-than-usual start to January, high levels of humidity and freezing rain.

UPDATE: Line 1: R1 bus service has ended. Train service running from Tunney's Pasture to Blair. All service at Hurdman, Lees, and uOttawa at the eastbound platforms only due to a technical issue. Updates to follow. — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) February 10, 2023

