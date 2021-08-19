OTTAWA -- Remember when 'Back to School' meant new binders? When a calculator and a geometry set meant the big leagues?

Marc Saltzman remembers that too.

Now that technology and education are hard-wired together, Saltzman, the host of Tech Talk on 580 CFRA, is happy to be your tech-tutor.

"We cannot predict what this school year will look like, we do know whether students will be learning in class, virtually, or a hybrid of the two, technology will play a major role in education," acknowledges Saltzman.

Saltzman wants parents to get good value for their dollar during the back to school season. As a Dad with two of his three kids heading back to university this fall, his tech research is with function and economy in mind.

SALTZMAN’S PICKS FOR BACK TO SCHOOL 2021

Surface Laptop Go (from $759)

"At just 1.1kg, this the lightest Surface laptop to date, so you won’t even feel it in a backpack as you go to and from school and between classes. It’s also less than 16 millimetres thin yet has a few ports along the side (including a full-size USB) for connecting devices. Surface Laptop Go also features a responsive 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen (so you can use your fingertip or a stylus pen along with the trackpad and keyboard), HD webcam, a battery that lasts up to 13 hours, and free update to Windows 11 this fall. It’s available in three colours."

ESET Cybersecurity (from $49, but on 50% off for students in August)

"Regardless of which new laptop you invest in, or if you decide to keep your own, students should remember the importance of reliable cybersecurity software, to avoid losing work due to a nasty virus and other malware (malicious software). ESET is my preferred software as you don’t even know it’s running (no hits in performance) yet is super vigilant against threats. Depending on the version, you can install it on multiple devices."

Epson EcoTank (from $299)

"These 'all-in-ones' include enough ink to last up to two years out of the box (yes, you read that correctly). And when it’s time to replace it, they’re relatively inexpensive bottles that last up to another two years. Epson EcoTank models are also a copier and scanner. You can print from several wireless devices and even use your voice (via a smart speaker) to print on demand, such as saying 'print lined paper,' 'print graph paper,' or 'print a calendar.'"

JBL Charge 5 ($239)

"Available at Best Buy, this is a small but very powerful wireless speaker with exceptional lows, mids, and highs. In fact, it boasts a 30-watt subwoofer for incredible bass – especially out of a diminutive device (more compact than a football). If you want to take it out of the dorm room, the JBL Charge 5 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere outdoors. Battery life tops 20 hours between charges, plus it has an integrated USB port to charge up your smartphone or other high-tech items you may have with you."

Wiz Smart LED Lights ($19 for A19 bulb or $49 for Lightstrip Starter Kit)

"Use your app or your voice to control these smart lights, choose from up to 16 million colours, and set timers and schedules. Since they’re LED lights, they sip rather than gulp electricity, and last a long time. Unlike many other smart lights, Wiz Connected’s Wi-Fi lights do not require the purchase of a bridge to connect to a router. The Lightstrips are two metres long, but you can always add more over time."

Hisense 50U68G Android TV ($699)

"While Hisense has Smart TVs for as $239, the U68G is a gorgeous ULED TV with quantum dot technology (for greater colour accuracy), Dolby Vision HDR (for better contrast and brightness), and the built-in Android platform for access to hundreds of thousands of TV shows and movies to stream, games to play, and even an integrated Google Assistant built into the remote. You can also wirelessly 'cast' content from your smartphone, tablet or laptop to the TV from across the room."